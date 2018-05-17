Best Bets for the Weekend: Garden tours, concerts and festivals

There’s plenty of fun to be had this weekend right here in Shawnee Mission. Take a look!:
- It’s the third Friday, so Downtown Overland Park will be hosting LOCAL LIFE, a fun and lively way to explore their ever-growing businesses. Area businesses keep their doors open late to offer everything from food and drink samples and live music to giveaways and gallery openings and much more.
- The Johnson County Extension Master Gardener Public Garden Tour takes place on Saturday and Sunday from 9-5. Hosted by the Johnson County K-State Research and Extension Master Gardeners (EMGs), this event gives ticket-holders chance to tour seven of the most beautiful private gardens in Kansas City. Tickets are $15, find out more info here.
- The 33rd Annual Turkey Creek Festival in Antioch Park takes place on Saturday. Events start with the Pancake Feed and 5k, followed by a concerts, pony rides, a petting zoo and much more. The event is free, find out more here.
- The Lenexa Outdoor Concert Series continues on Sunday with Vigil Annie, a country western band playing today’s hottest chart toppers with a few classic surprises. These free concerts begin at 6 at Sar-Ko-Par Trails Park (87th Street Parkway & Lackman Road. Bring your lawn chairs or blankets and picnic dinner and enjoy a variety of music.
- Roxi Copland will play at the InterUrban Arthouse in Overland Park on Sunday at 6 pm. This is a donations-based concert. While you’re there please you can take a look at the current exhibition and say hello to artists working in their studios. According to the venue, “Roxi Copland’s innovative sound is forged at the crossroads of Americana, blues, and jazz. Her music is best summed up in the words of one particularly eloquent reviewer as ‘an unlikely mélange of vulnerability, self-reflection, street savvy, humor and sultriness… akin to where Norah Jones might have landed had her affinity for country music manifested differently.’”