Briefly noted: 2 SM South students earns honorable mention in Congressional Art Competition, Belinder’s Larry Martin back on Jeopardy today

Jay Senter - May 16, 2018 6:46 am
Alexandra Ledbetter’s “Maya Angelou” earned her an honorable mention in the competition.

SM South students earns honorable mentions in Congressional Art Competition. SM South senior Alexandra Ledbetter and sophomore Jackson Kelley were two of the four students from Kansas’s Third Congressional District to earn an honorable mention in the annual Congressional Art Competition. Ledbetter’s portrait of Maya Angelou and Kelly’s painting “Harlem Renaissance” were chosen from dozens of entries from across the area. This year’s local winner was Blue Valley Northwest junior Allison Park.

Belinder teacher to appear in Jeopardy tournament semi-finals today. After a dominating performance in his first appearance last week, Belinder second grade teacher Larry Martin will be on today’s semi-final round episode of the Jeopardy Teachers Tournament. The episode airs at 3:30 p.m. on KSHB (Channel 41). Belinder will be holding a watch party at the school.

