Briefly noted: Summer Lunch Bunch starts June 4 at 11 Shawnee Mission schools

Shawnee Mission’s Summer Lunch Bunch program, providing free meals to kids 18 and under, starts June 4. Shawnee Mission’s Summer Lunch Bunch program, which provides a free lunch to any child age 18 and under, will start June 4 and run through July 27. The program will be closed for the Fourth of July holiday but open every other weekday. Lunches are served between 11:30 a.m. and 12:30 p.m. The participating schools this year are:

Apache

Broken Arrow

Comanche

Crestview

Merriam Park

Nieman

Overland Park

Rising Star

Rosehill

Shawanoe

“This year there will be opportunities for children who attend to win door prizes,” said the district in a statement. “Each time a child eats at Summer Lunch Bunch he or she will receive a ticket to be entered in a weekly drawing at each location. There will also be a monthly drawing at each location.”