Briefly noted: Summer Lunch Bunch starts June 4 at 11 Shawnee Mission schools

Shawnee Mission’s Summer Lunch Bunch program, providing free meals to kids 18 and under, starts June 4. Shawnee Mission’s Summer Lunch Bunch program, which provides a free lunch to any child age 18 and under, will start June 4 and run through July 27. The program will be closed for the Fourth of July holiday but open every other weekday. Lunches are served between 11:30 a.m. and 12:30 p.m. The participating schools this year are:
- Apache
- Broken Arrow
- Comanche
- Crestview
- Merriam Park
- Nieman
- Overland Park
- Rising Star
- Rosehill
- Shawanoe
“This year there will be opportunities for children who attend to win door prizes,” said the district in a statement. “Each time a child eats at Summer Lunch Bunch he or she will receive a ticket to be entered in a weekly drawing at each location. There will also be a monthly drawing at each location.”