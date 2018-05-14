Updates from Johnson County Community College: Congrats to the Grads!

Cue “Pomp and Circumstance!” Johnson County Community College prepares to honor the class of 2018.

On Friday, May 18, JCCC will host its annual commencement ceremony – a time for students to celebrate their accomplishments with fellow graduates, faculty, family and friends.

Attending this year’s graduation? Here’s what you need to know.

Graduation will be broken down into two ceremonies. The first, which will honor Associate of Applied Science Degree or Certificate recipients, will take place at 4 p.m. The second will celebrate Associate of Arts, Associate of Science and Associate of General Studies recipients and will begin at 7:30 p.m.

Additionally, the following programs will hold separate ceremonies to honor their graduates:

Police Academy

Honors

CLEAR Certificate

Practical Nursing

Cosmetology

GED

Respiratory Care

Nursing

Dental Hygiene

Neurodiagnostic Technology

Reflecting on the 2017/2018 School Year

As graduates approach this milestone and prepare to launch careers, apply skills to new endeavors or transfer to four-year universities, JCCC reflects on the many accomplishments from this school year:

Campus Transformation Project Kick Off: JCCC was the gracious recipient of a $10 million lead gift from the Sunderland Foundation. The donation is going toward the largest campus transformation project in the College’s history, which will feature two new buildings and renovations and modifications throughout campus.

JCCC was the gracious recipient of a $10 million lead gift from the Sunderland Foundation. The donation is going toward the largest campus transformation project in the College’s history, which will feature two new buildings and renovations and modifications throughout campus. Theatre Students Won at Regionals: Twenty-Five Theatre students performed at the Kennedy Center American College Theater Festival. Their hard work paid off – they were honored with multiple awards.

Twenty-Five Theatre students performed at the Kennedy Center American College Theater Festival. Their hard work paid off – they were honored with multiple awards. Culinary Students Competed in Junior Olympics Tryouts: A team of culinary students competed for the opportunity to join the 2020 Youth Team USA. After showcasing their expertise, the team was selected to compete in the 2018 ACF National Convention.

A team of culinary students competed for the opportunity to join the 2020 Youth Team USA. After showcasing their expertise, the team was selected to compete in the 2018 ACF National Convention. Women’s Basketball Made JCCC History: The JCCC Women’s Basketball team broke the record for the longest home court winning streak in the College’s history. The previous record was a 46-game streak. This team finished the season with 54 wins at home – a streak that lasted nearly three years.

The JCCC Women’s Basketball team broke the record for the longest home court winning streak in the College’s history. The previous record was a 46-game streak. This team finished the season with 54 wins at home – a streak that lasted nearly three years. Johnson Countians of the Year Announcement: Drs. David and Mary Zamierowski were named the Johnson Countians of the Year by the JCCC Foundation at Some Enchanted Evening.

These accomplishments and many others were made possible by the dedication and hard work of JCCC’s students, faculty, staff and supporters.

As this year’s graduates transition to alumni status, one thing is certain: This is only the beginning. They will continue to achieve and excel.

To stay up-to-date on student, alumni, faculty and community news, visit http://www.jccc.edu/experiences/all-stories-index.html.