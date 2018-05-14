Briefly noted: Rob Riggle shows Trailwood pride on Conan; Roeland Park community forum set for tonight

Jay Senter - May 14, 2018 7:16 am
Rob Riggle wore a Trailwood Elementary tee shirt on an appearance on Conan last week. Photo credit Conan on TBS.

Rob Riggle shows Trailwood pride on Conan. Viewers of Thursday’s episode of Conan on TBS saw Shawnee Mission native Rob Riggle sporting a t-shirt paying homage to his elementary school, Trailwood. In the interview Riggle discussed working out with the Seattle Seahawks and, for some reason, tips for fighting bears: “If it’s a grizzly bear, I lay down and pretend I’m dead.” Seems like good advice. Showing off that Shawnee Mission education.

Roeland Park community forum will focus on budget. Tonight is Roeland Park’s quarterly community forum, and the subject of this quarter’s meeting will be the city budget. The forum begins at 6 p.m. at the Roeland Park Community Center.

