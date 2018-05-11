Summer Activity Guide 2018: An array of fun and affordable options for Shawnee Mission families

Summer is here — and that means Shawnee Mission parents are looking for things to entertain and educate their kids while school is out.

Luckily, Shawnee Mission and the surrounding communities have lots of great options for kids this summer. Take a look:

Each day of camp takes place from 9AM-4PM at either the Alexander Majors House or the John Wornall House. Camp is open to children who have completed kindergarten through age 12. Children who are 13 and older can participate in camp as a junior volunteer. Junior volunteers help younger campers with activities and assist with set up and clean up. Camp themes include: Life on the Frontier, Toys & Games, Traveling Across the Wild West, Arts and Crafts and more! More info here.

Children ages 5-18 can learn stage combat, acting, dance & stage craft from the Heart of America Shakespeare Festival. Camp Shakespeare is a fun and unique summer arts experience your kids will never forget! Taught by professional theatre actors with years of experience performing & teaching Shakespeare in a neighborhood near you. Camps run in June and July. Call 816-531-7728 or click here for more info.

Leawood offers a variety of summer camps and classes designed to help each participant engage in fun activities that create lasting memories. Get into summer by registering your child for a new adventure through creative activities, wilderness exploration, skill development & learning. Click here for more information about what the City offers.

Entertaining, enriching, and challenging, Lyric Opera Summer Camp provides an introduction to the many facets of opera and helps young people in grades 3-7 and 8-12 develop as singer/actors. We’ll all dive into West Side Story, celebrating its music, dance and social impact. Younger campers will perform in The Coyotes and the Rabbits and have their own group scenes, songs and field trip, and older campers will work with opera professionals as they prepare and perform new solo repertoire and an opera scene. Get more info and register at kcopera.org or by calling (816) 471-7344 today.

The esteemed Mesner Puppet Theater provides camps for youth of all ages through June and July, including The Fairy-Tale-A-Vision Show, Finger Fun!, Where the Wild Things Are: Environmental Storytelling with Puppetry, From Found to Fun: Turning Everyday Objects into Puppets, The Kitchen Sink Show, Puppet Creature Double Feature, Mask and Movement, YouTube and YOU!, and STEAMpunk Puppetry. Preschool puppet story times are also available for the younger crowd. Learn more here.

At Sion’s Summer Spectacular, students can participate in engaging, innovative, and age-appropriate enrichment opportunities for boys and girls in the arts, STEM, world languages, wellness & fitness led by our outstanding faculty and renowned industry partners. Our camps are open for all students in PreK-Grade 8 and have been designed to accommodate your family’s schedule, offering weekly camps, as well as morning and afternoon extended day care options. Whether students take center stage with Camellot Academy, get into superhero shape, use their super powers to engineer solutions, test tactics and scout the city, or participate in any of our weekly camps, led by Sion faculty and industry partners, Sion Summer Spectacular will make their inner superhero shine! Join us and get ready to be extraordinary!

Join the fun at one of our SoPro Gaming Summer Camps that include constructive gaming or computer related classes as well as entertaining team building gaming activities. Summer camps run in weekly sessions in June and July, Monday – Friday 9:00 AM – 4:00 PM. Mornings are filled with constructive technology related learning topics, the we break for lunch at noon, and after lunch is filled with fun gaming activities and free for all game play on age appropriate games. Learn more here.

Sporting KC offers a variety of camps this summer in various locations around KC. Camps are available for boys and girls, 5-14 years old. All campers will receive an official Adidas climacool Sporting KC Camp t-shirt with registration. Join us this June & July as we help develop your soccer skills and have a ton of fun! Please visit our website to learn more about locations and times of our camps. For more information, please contact Brennan Williams at [email protected]

Act! Sing! Dance! Moviemaking! K-8th, no auditions, no leads, equal sized roles for all. Free shows & free costumes. Fun and flexible 1 & 2-week camps at 127th & Nall. We take partials & pro-rate. Pick your schedule. Themes include: “Pink Fluffy Unicorns”, “Space Warriors: The Last French Fry”, “Stranger Happenings”, “Jurassic Fail” & many more! Mention Shawnee Mission Post and get $20 off. Call 816-561-2787. No online registration because we actually like to talk to people, but click here for more info.

Wee Create Studio, a neighborhood art space designed for kids and their families is offering a full schedule of wonderful Art Camps this summer. Join Wee Create for theme-planned art experiences, such as ‘Sweet Treats’, ‘Doll House’, and ‘Artful Animals’. Each week the camp teacher provides a defined theme and various planned projects which thoughtfully guide the campers, showing them examples and techniques. The “Wee” artists then explore these activities using their own choices of art mediums, tools and their own creative minds! Learn more here.