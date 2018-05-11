SM South graduate Brett Ginsburg is among 18 global finalists in Nike shoe design competition

A 2009 Shawnee Mission South graduate is among a highly select group of global designers whose concepts for a new shoe are in the running to be produced by Nike.

Nike’s On Air competition asked designers to envision new takes on the company’s popular athletic shoe line. Thousands of designers from around the world submitted ideas, and Nike chose three finalists each in six global hubs of design and manufacturing — New York, Paris, London, Seoul, Shanghai and Tokyo. Overland Park native Brett Ginsburg is among the three NYC finalists.

Ginsburg went on to the Kansas City Art Institute after graduating from SM South, and has built a career working across a variety of media. His father, Byron, said art teachers from Brett’s formative years as a Shawnee Mission student have proven lasting influences. He worked with Kim Feathers while a student at Trailwood Elementary, and with both Fritz Buster and Randy Gray while at SM South. In 2009, he took first prize in the 2D art category in the annual Arts Council of Johnson County Shooting Stars competition.

Ginsburg’s design for a new Air Max 95 is called Cross Section, and plays on visual elements from the urban landscape of New York. Here’s his profile video produced by Nike:

People can cast their vote for the finalist designs via Nike’s competition website here.