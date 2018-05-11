Briefly noted: PV pool pass discount ends soon; Lenexa’s deputy city admin wins Public Administrator of the Year

Discount for Prairie Village residents on pool pass ends next week. Prairie Village residents can get a $5 per person discount off the full cost of a pool membership if they register by May 15. The full cost for an individual membership for 2018 is $45. The full rate for seniors (ages 60 and over) is $40. You can find out how to get your pool memberships here.

Lenexa’s Todd Pelham named Public Administrator of the Year. Lenexa Deputy City Administrator Todd Pelham was named the 2018 Public Administrator of the Year for Local Government by the Greater Kansas City Chapter of the American Society for Public Administration. Pelham, who has been with Lenexa since 2014, has overseen management of the city’s many Civic Center projects, including the new city hall, rec center and Lenexa Public Market. [Pelham named Public Administrator of the Year — City of Lenexa]