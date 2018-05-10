Briefly noted: Seven new Eagle Scouts in Troop 199; LAKC playoffs under way

Jay Senter - May 10, 2018 6:57 am
Troop 199 bestowed the Eagle Scout rank on seven members: Front row, from left: Quintin VanBooven, Chase Shields, Jackson Shepard, Ian Boyle. Second row, from left: Wyatt Pearlman, Stewart McCray, Aidan Brown. Top row: Jeff Perkins Scoutmaster Troop 199.

Troop 199 names seven new Eagle Scouts. At a ceremony at St. Michael and All Angels Episcopal Church last weekend, Boy Scout Troop 199 inducted seven members into the Eagle Court of Honor, marking the attainment of the organization’s highest rank. The new Eagle Scouts are:

  • Ian C. Boyle, Shawnee Mission East Sophomore
  • Aidan C. Brown, Shawnee Mission East Junior
  • Stewart W. McCray, Rockhurst High School Sophomore
  • Wyatt A. Pearlman, Shawnee Mission East Junior
  • Jackson K. Shepard, St. James Academy Senior
  • Chase J. Shields, Shawnee Mission East Sophomore
  • Quintin T. VanBooven, Shawnee Mission North graduate

LAKC quarterfinals set for Friday with Lancers, Pembroke and Rockhurst all in action. The Lacrosse Association of Kansas City quarterfinals get under way Friday. The second-seeded Lancers will take on Aquinas at 5:30 p.m. at SM East. Top-seeded Pembroke faces Olathe at Pembroke at 7 p.m. And Rockhurst takes on Northland at Northland at 8 p.m. The SM Patriots fell in the opening round to Northland 17-3.

Zacharias earns honor for contributions to public administration. Former Johnson County Manager Hannes Zacharias received the L.P. Cookingham Award on Wednesday. The award, given by the Greater Kansas City chapter of the American Society for Public Administration, recognizes outstanding contributions to the field of public administration. Zacharias was dismissed by the board of county commissioners in a vote last fall.

It's your community. Make sure you're informed

No one else provides as much coverage of our community as the Shawnee Mission Post. Make sure you understand the issues affecting our area by becoming a subcriber today!

subscribe for full access

Subscribe for access to comments section

RELATED STORIES