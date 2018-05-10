Briefly noted: Seven new Eagle Scouts in Troop 199; LAKC playoffs under way

Troop 199 names seven new Eagle Scouts. At a ceremony at St. Michael and All Angels Episcopal Church last weekend, Boy Scout Troop 199 inducted seven members into the Eagle Court of Honor, marking the attainment of the organization’s highest rank. The new Eagle Scouts are:

Ian C. Boyle, Shawnee Mission East Sophomore

Aidan C. Brown, Shawnee Mission East Junior

Stewart W. McCray, Rockhurst High School Sophomore

Wyatt A. Pearlman, Shawnee Mission East Junior

Jackson K. Shepard, St. James Academy Senior

Chase J. Shields, Shawnee Mission East Sophomore

Quintin T. VanBooven, Shawnee Mission North graduate

LAKC quarterfinals set for Friday with Lancers, Pembroke and Rockhurst all in action. The Lacrosse Association of Kansas City quarterfinals get under way Friday. The second-seeded Lancers will take on Aquinas at 5:30 p.m. at SM East. Top-seeded Pembroke faces Olathe at Pembroke at 7 p.m. And Rockhurst takes on Northland at Northland at 8 p.m. The SM Patriots fell in the opening round to Northland 17-3.

Zacharias earns honor for contributions to public administration. Former Johnson County Manager Hannes Zacharias received the L.P. Cookingham Award on Wednesday. The award, given by the Greater Kansas City chapter of the American Society for Public Administration, recognizes outstanding contributions to the field of public administration. Zacharias was dismissed by the board of county commissioners in a vote last fall.