Best bets for this weekend: Lenexa Art Fair, Taste of Shawnee and Alice in Wonderland

Julia Westhoff - May 10, 2018 11:10 am
Music, art, and food to satisfy the whole family at the Lenexa Art Fair. Photo credit: City of Lenexa

There’s plenty of fun to be had this weekend right here in Shawnee Mission. Take a look!:

  • The 5th annual Lenexa Art Fair moves to a new location in the Lenexa City Center. This fair features around 40 mostly regional artists as well as a Kansas wine and craft beer tasting, live jazz music, food trucks and a children’s art tent.
An array of beautiful fashion will be on display at the Asian Cultural Festival. Photo credit: Kansas City on the Cheap.
  • The 2018 Asian Cultural Festival takes place on Saturday from 10am-7:30pm at the Overland Park Convention Center. 24 counties are participating, with dances, a fashion show and a speech from the Governor. Asian food, Martial Art demonstrations and workshops are also on tap.
  • Kiddos and their mothers can both enjoy the production of Alice in Wonderland at the American Youth Ballet at Johnson County Community College’s Carlsen Center with matinees on Saturday and Sunday and an evening performance on Saturday.
Dig in to some delicious food for a good cause. Photo credit: Taste of Shawnee.
  • After getting rained out for their original April date the Taste of Shawnee will take place on Saturday from 3-6 on the grounds of Shawnee Town. Hosted by the Rotary Club of Shawnee, funds raised will benefit End Polio Now, Shawnee Community Services, Shawnee Rotary Club Foundation and Newhouse.

 

