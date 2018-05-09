Mission considering $210,000 lease for new Sylvester Powell cardio equipment

Mission’s community center might be getting $210,000 worth of new cardio equipment.

The Mission city council at its community development meeting last week discussed a lease agreement to replace the cardio equipment in the Sylvester Powell Jr. Community Center. The decision to renew the city’s agreement with Kinetic Leasing Inc. will go before the council at its May 16 meeting.

Of the three leasing firms that responded to the city’s request for bids, Kinetic Leasing Inc. presented the best bid with an interest rate at 2.738 percent, according to community development committee records. Total interest costs over the term of the lease are $9,638.25, and costs of issuance are $8,500.

The community center’s cardio equipment, which was last replaced under the city’s 2015 lease agreement, includes treadmills, ellipticals, stationary bicycles and the like.

Parks and Recreation Director Christy Humerickhouse said the city has been leasing — instead of outright purchasing — Advanced Fitness cardio equipment from Kinetic since 2009.

“This has allowed the city to keep the most current and technically advanced cardio equipment in the facility and to help minimize repair costs by retaining equipment only as long as it is under full warranty,” Humerickhouse said.

This year’s renewal includes 34 pieces of equipment and will cost about $41,000 more than the city’s last renewal costing $169,000 in 2015. Council member Hillary Parker Thomas asked about the jump from three years ago. Humerickhouse said this year’s agreement has “different equipment with different costs.”

The equipment listed in this year’s proposal was selected based on usage data — how many hours each piece of equipment was being used, which pieces were the most popular and had waiting lines, for example — to make adjustments so that the equipment “best meets the needs of the community center,” Humerickhouse added.

“It’s not an apples to apples comparison,” she said, adding that the proposed financing strategy also allows the city to maintain “top of the line” equipment while minimizing repair costs and avoiding dramatic spikes in capital equipment expenditures.

Mission sticks with Advanced Fitness equipment for three reasons, Humerickhouse said: 1) It submitted the lowest and best bid to the state of Kansas for its public school gyms; 2) It guarantees buyback of old equipment at the end of the lease term; 3) And the televisions attached to the equipment are only compatible with Advanced Fitness equipment, which means televisions will only need to be replaced as needed.