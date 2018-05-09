Golden & Pine announces move from east Brookside to Village Shops

A popular home and garden design boutique announced Tuesday that it will be leaving its east Brookside location for a new space at the Village Shops this fall.

Golden & Pine has signed a lease for a 2,800 square foot space next to the new Caffetteria restaurant. The new location will be more than twice the size of its current space. Owner Stephanie Agne said the extra room will allow her to expand the furniture and upholstery lines the store offers.

“The sales floor will be over double the space we have now, so we’ll be able to carry even more handmade and ethically made goods,” Agne said.

Golden & Pine opened at 633 E. 63rd Street in east Brookside in March 2015, and has gained a loyal following of decorators for its selection of hand-crafted items, including throw pillows, serveware, planters, candles. Agne’s work has been featured in Vogue and in interior design books.

The store also hosts workshops featuring interior designers and artists.

The space will take up the remainder of the suite previously occupied by Bruce Smith Drugs. Caffetteria, which opened in March, occupies about half of the former Bruce Smith space.

Golden & Pine’s move to PV marks the return of home decor specialty retailers to the Village Shops. Spangler’s, which featured gift items as well as small decorations, closed in 2017 after 62 years in business. Two other well-known decor shops, Stoney Broke Ltd. and Curious Sofa, closed in 2011.