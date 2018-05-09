‘Clock Tower Concerts’ coming to PV Shops

The Prairie Village Merchant’s Association is excited to host a summer concert series “Clock Tower Concerts”. Come enjoy the summer evenings with a monthly live concert under the clock tower featuring various Kansas City Bands.

“The Shops of Prairie Village is the center of the Prairie Village community and we want to offer an experience that large chain retail centers or online shopping does not. We are a shopping center focused around community, connections and family. Summer concerts are a great way to get out on a summer evening with the whole family and enjoy live music right in the heart of Prairie Village. “ Kelsey Potts, Director of Marketing and Events.

Save the Date for free and family friendly fun!

Thursday, May 17th | 5:00 – 7:30PM

#ThrowbackThursday in the Village

Featuring: Lost Wax

Enjoy top hits from the 80s and 90s!

Friday, June 1st | 7:00 – 10:00PM

The Prairie Village Art Show

Featuring: Private Stock

Saturday, June 2nd | 7:00 – 10:00 PM

The Prairie Village Art Show

Featuring: The Zeros

Thursday, July 5th | 5:00 – 7:30PM

Country Night in the Village

Featuring: Hudson Drive Band

The 4th of July after party! Enjoy your favorite country cover songs and celebrate a Patriotic Prairie Village

Thursday, August 23rd | 5:00 – 7:30 PM

Jazz Night in the Village

Featuring: SME Jazz Band and Local Jazz

The SME Jazz Band will be opening this evening prior to a local jazz band that will sure to entertain with smooth sounds.

Visit here for more info on summer events in the Village!