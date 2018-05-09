Briefly noted: SM West soccer, SM East golf secure Sunflower League titles

Vikings retake Sunflower League title. With a 1-0 win against Olathe Northwest Tuesday, SM West’s girls soccer team wrapped up the 2018 Sunflower League title. The Vikings won the league title in 2014, 2015 and 2016. KSHSAA will announce seeding for state regionals pay on Saturday.

SM East boys take Sunflower League golf crown. With a win at Falcon Ridge Golf Course in the third league tournament Monday, SM East’s boys golf team secured the regular season Sunflower League title. The boys have won every Sunflower League title since 2006. They’ll look to make a run at a state title starting with regionals play next Monday.

Prairie Village native named to exclusive University of Nebraska group. Prairie Village native Lauren Brown-Hulme is one of just 30 students at the University of Nebraska at Lincoln to be named to Franco’s List, a top honor for students displaying outstanding character and integrity. Brown-Hulme, a senior majoring in journalism and political science, was nominated by a member of the university community and selected by a vice chancellor for student affairs’ Character Council.

Shawnee Mission student runs custom shoe design company. SM East senior Billy Louiselle combines his love for tennis and shoes in a design company called Uncommon Sole. [Young entrepreneur combines love of art and shoes, to create Uncommon Sole — Kansas City Star]