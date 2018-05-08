Tommy Nelson and Jessie Stindt named 2018 Art Newcomer Award winners at SM East

Seniors Tommy Nelson and Jessie Stindt are the recipients of this year’s Art Newcomer Awards, among the most prestigious honors at SM East.

Named in honor of longtime SM East athletic director Dr. Art Newcomer, the awards are given to one male and one female student each year for their successes both in the classroom and in athletics. In addition to having their names added to the Newcomer display in the school’s main gym, Stindt and Nelson receive a $1,000

Stindt is a talented track and field athlete, having won the 2017 6A Kansas triple jump champion with a distance of 39’7″. She is also on the school’s 4×100 relay team. In the winter, Stindt competes on school’s gymnastics team. She’s headed to Iowa State University next year on a track and field scholarship.

Nelson is a member of the varsity soccer team as well as the track and field team. He’ll be playing soccer at the University of Rochester in New York.

Recent Newcomer Award winners include: Bria Foley and Parker Shirling (2017); Emily Chisholm and Henry Sniezek (2016); Emma Braasch and Sam Huffman (2015); James McDonald and Jessica Young (2014); Jack Sernett and Grace Pickell (2013); and Andy Hiett and Toni Aguiar (2012).