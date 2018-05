Spring has sprung a flurry of avian activity on Shawnee Mission — and our readers are on it!

Dale Beckerman snapped shots of a pair of colorful orioles in his Prairie Village backyard, above and below:

And Westwood resident Kristina Thompson caught this remarkable close-up of a juvenile owl (any help on a species, bird watchers?):

If we haven’t mentioned it…we love wildlife photos! So if you’ve caught anything cool you’d like to share with your neighbors, email it our way!