Briefly noted: Lancers take Sunflower swim title; Farewell celebration set for SM East principal John McKinney

SM East girls take another Sunflower swim and dive title. SM East’s swim and dive team recorded its third consecutive Sunflower League Swim and Dive title over the weekend, and will look to take that momentum into the state meet in Topeka next week. The Lancers finished as state runners up last year after winning the 6A title in 2016. SM East has 15 girls swim and dive league titles since 2000.

PV native Brooks Kendall named second team All-Big East. Former SM East tennis standout Brooks Kendall was named second team All-Big East for his senior season on the Creighton University tennis team. Kendall tied a team-high 11 victories in singles play. [Brooks Kendall Earns All-BIG EAST Second Team Recognition — Go Creighton]

Farewell recognition set for outgoing SM East principal. The SM East PTSA, the East Fund and SHARE are co-hosting a celebration in honor of outgoing principal Dr. John McKinney, who is moving on to a district-level job after five years as the school’s top administrator. The party will be 4 to 6 p.m. Monday, May 21 in the SM East library.