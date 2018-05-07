Updates from Johnson County Community College: The Carlsen Center’s 2018-2019 season

Johnson County Community College is known for bringing the best in arts and culture to Johnson County. Home to the Carlsen Center – a performing arts center that presents one of the largest multidisciplinary performing arts series in the region – community members, students, faculty and staff have access to a diverse collection of performances every year.

The newly announced 2018-2019 season promises to carry on the Carlsen Center’s tradition of excellence with a variety of iconic women artists scheduled to perform.

Emily Behrmann, General Manager for the Carlsen Center Presents Series, said, “I wanted to create a season of performances that trumpeted the power and tenacity of women. Strong women aren’t new in the entertainment industry. The ones who survive are there because they’re determined and won’t back down in the face of adversity – whether that’s discrimination, harassment or other unfair treatment.” She continued, “The Carlsen Center consistently presents the most talented performers from around the world, women and men. This focus on female entertainers is one more way we can emphasize the variety and diverse program for which we’re known.”

Here’s a look at a few of the performers who will take the stage during the Carlsen Center’s upcoming season:

Emmylou Harris: Country-rock’s songbird who has sold more than 15 million albums worldwide.

Aida Cuevas: The Queen of Ranchera Music (a type of Mexican folk/country that leans heavily on guitars and horns).

Chita and Friends: Chita Rivera, winner of two Tony Awards, and special Broadway guests.

Don Felder: A former lead guitarist of The Eagles and a "New York Times" bestselling author.

Lee Rocker: Bass player in the legendary music group The Stray Cats.

Bass player in the legendary music group The Stray Cats. Sir James Galway: The supreme interpreter of classical flute repertoire, Dvořák, Saint Saëns, Irish folk songs and more.

To view the full list of performers, visit www.jccc.edu/CarlsenCenter.

Secure Your Tickets

Season tickets are on sale! Season ticket packages include a purchase of five events (or more), and are available for a 10 percent discount. Donors to the Friends of the Carlsen Center (starting at $50) receive a 15 percent discount off season ticket packages.

Individual event tickets will become available on Monday, June 4 at 10 a.m.