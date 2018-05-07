Twisted Sisters operator says she won’t renew lease, is exploring options for transitioning coffee shop to a new owner

After six years of getting up well before the sun is out, the proprietor of Twisted Sisters coffee shop has decided it’s time to turn the page.

Sandi Russell confirmed this week that she will not renew her lease on the space at 5606 Johnson Drive when it expires at the end of July.

“After six years I am ready to turn off the alarm clock,” she said, noting that she planned to keep the shop up and running through at least June 30.

After that, however, Twisted Sisters’ future is up in the air. Russell said she’s been speaking with two parties who have expressed interest in continuing to operate a coffee shop on the site. She said she expects to know more in the coming couple weeks about the possibility of passing the Twisted Sisters baton to another operator.

“[I] will miss all of the people but if we do turn over to another coffee shop I will be a customer!” she said.

Russell and her sister Nancy Hansen took over the space in 2012 from Kathi Loper, who opened her Morning Glory Espresso shop there in 2005. Since opening in August 2012, Twisted Sisters has become a hub for members of the Mission community, with city officials, business leaders and neighborhood residents among the frequent customers.