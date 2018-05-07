Students from Briarwood, Belinder, Westridge among highly prestigious group of national Reflections winners

Three Shawnee Mission students are among a highly select group of young artists who will have their work displayed at the U.S. Department of Education in Washington, D.C.

The students were selected by the National PTA as three of only around 200 students from across the country to win awards in the annual Relections arts contest.

The students are:

Ishya Bhavsar of Briarwood, who won an Award of Merit in the Intermediate Division of Literature for her poem, “Stars in the City

Ava Carroll of Belinder, who won an Award of Merit in the Intermediate Division of Visual Arts for her piece, "So Close But So Far"

Ella Coash-Johnson of Westridge Middle School, who won an Award of Merit in the Middle School Division of Visual Arts for her piece, "Different Forest."

The three were among the approximately two dozen students selected to advance for consideration in the national competition as part of the district-level competition early this year.

The theme for this year’s competitions were “Within Reach.”

In addition to being displayed in the National PTA Student Arts Showcase at the Department of Education starting Jan. 22, 2019, there will be a celebration of this year’s winners at the National PTA Convention & Expo in New Orleans next month.