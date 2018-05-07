Lenexa police looking for perpetrators of ‘crazy kangaroo pouch’ computer theft

Jay Senter - May 7, 2018 9:00 am
Security camera footage shows a man and a women at a Lenexa store before they stole computer equipment.

Lenexa police are asking for the public’s assistance identifying two people seen stealing laptop computers from a retail store the last week of April.

Security camera footage from the business shows a man and a woman enter the store and begin perusing computer equipment. After a bit, the man picks up a laptop and approaches the woman, who appears to secret it away into part of her dress or jacket. The police described it as “some kind of crazy kangaroo pouch.”

Video of the incident posted by the Lenexa police is below:

The security camera outside the business showed the two drive up in a silver or grey Toyota Sienna mini-van with out-of-state plates.

Lenexa police are asking anyone with information about the felony theft to contact them at 913-825-8056 or via a private message on social media.

