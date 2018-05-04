Health clinic at Merriam Park Elementary will offer summer hours for Shawnee Mission students

The unique health clinic operating out of Merriam Park Elementary thanks to a collaboration between the Shawnee Mission School District and Health Partnership Clinic will continue to offer physical, mental and dental health services over the summer.

Opened early this year, the goal of the clinic is to provide convenient access to health services for Shawnee Mission students regardless of whether they have insurance. Any Shawnee Mission student, not just those who attend Merriam Park, which is located at 6100 Mastin St. in Merriam, can get services at the clinic.

After classes let out for summer later this month, Health Partnership Clinic will continue to offer clinic hours at the site. The hours will be:

Walk-in for well or sick visits and annual/sports physicals to include immunizations

12:30 to 3:30 p.m. Tuesdays

For more info call 913-648-2266

12:30 to 3:30 p.m. Tuesdays For more info call 913-648-2266 By-appointment hours for behavioral health visits

8:30 to 11:30 a.m. Wednesdays

For an appointment call 913-993-3638

Health Partnership Clinic accepts Medicaid (KanCare) as well as commercial insurance. It also offers a sliding payment scale for uninsured patients. (Families who want to use the sliding scale must submit paperwork verifying their income level).

You can find more information about the clinic’s hours and services on the Health Partnerships Clinic website here.