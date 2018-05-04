Crews set to tear down vacant office building on Johnson Drive for new 5-story Mission Trails project

Demolition for the Mission Trails project is set to begin the third week of May.

EPC Real Estate Group, which received city approval last fall for its redevelopment plan to build a five-story building for residential and commercial needs, has hired Crossland Construction Company as the general contractor. Crossland is working with Kaw Valley Companies to demolish the existing building at 6201 Johnson Drive.

Brian Scott, assistant city administrator and finance director, said motorists will be unable to park in the lot after May 14.

“Demolition will be kind of light at first with some trees and stuff around the lot,” Scott said. “They’ll bring the building down, dig out all the asphalt. So we’re going to start rocking and rolling with this.”

Councilmember Debbie Kring asked if the demolition and construction will require changing any traffic patterns. Scott said the primary truck route will begin at the lot entrance on Beverly and go south toward Martway, and then west on Martway to Lamar, south on Lamar onto Shawnee Mission Parkway and then west to Interstate 35.

Mission council members agreed Wednesday evening at the community development meeting to discuss approving the task order that would hire Olsson Associates to oversee demolition and construction work. Approval of the task order, at $72,438.50, will go up for a vote at the council meeting May 16.

If hired, Olsson Associates would act as the city’s on-call engineer to review construction plans, including connections to existing storm water channels, and to inspect the site to ensure that construction is performed to city standards and meets specifications of the plan. The city’s storm water pollution prevention plan has also been filed with the Kansas state government for the project.

The new building will include 200 apartment units above 5,000 square feet of first-floor retail, restaurant and office space. Scott said the new building will include on-street parking on Johnson Drive as well as a sidewalk and streetscape.

If work starts on the Mission Gateway site later this year, the city will have two multi-million dollar real estate projects coming out of the ground within just blocks of each other.