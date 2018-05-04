Briefly noted: Belinder teacher to appear on Jeopardy!; Johnson County confirms tornado touchdown Wednesday

Belinder teacher to appear in Jeopardy! Teachers Tournament Monday. Belinder second grade teacher Larry Martin will make his national television debut Monday as part of the Jeopardy! Teachers Tournament. Martin’s appearance in the quarter-finals round of the tournament will air at 3:30 p.m. Monday on KSHB (Channel 41). Belinder is hosting a watch party in the school gymnasium.

Weather service confirms tornado caused damage in Johnson County. Johnson County’s Emergency Operations Center said that the National Weather Service has confirmed an EF-1 tornado had touched down in southern Leawood and Overland Park, causing damage across a path 4.7 miles long. The weather service estimated that the twister’s peak intensity was winds just under 100 miles per hour.

Indian Hills has two performances of its musical Aladdin set for tonight and Saturday at 7 p.m. The musical is the last that will be directed by long-time performance arts teacher Cheryl Hodges-Thrutchley, who is retiring after 20 years at the school. You can find details about the show and her career here.

Former SM East standout gains praise for leadership on KU softball team. Rock Chalk Weekly, a publication of KU Athletics, has a laudatory feature on senior Erin McGinley, the Prairie Village native who is the starting leftfielder on the Jayhawks softball team. McGinley and her sister Shannon, both SM East graduates, played together on the Jayhawks team from 2014 to 2016. [A leader on the diamond and off — Rock Chalk Weekly]