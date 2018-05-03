SM South administrator to become principal based at Center for Academic Acheivement, overseeing career ed programs

The Shawnee Mission School District has announced that SM South associate principal Ryan Flurry will be moving to a new role based at the Center for Academic Achievement next year.

As the district’s first dedicated Principal of Career Education, Flurry will oversee all of Shawnee Mission’s career and technical education programs. That includes all of the signature programs offered at the Center for Academic Achievement as well as those based off-site, like Project Blue Eagle, which meets at the district’s Operations and Maintenance facility.

The position was officially created ahead of the start of this school year, the first during which signature programs met at the $35 million CAA, but the duties were overseen by Christy Ziegler, the district’s assistant superintendent for innovation and performance. Flurry will be the first administrator dedicated full-time to the role.

As Principal of Career Education, Flurry will be in charge of management of all the signature and career education program staff as well as managing student issues.

Flurry has been with Shawnee Mission for 13 of his 17 years as an educator. Before moving to his current role at SM South, he served as a science teacher and associate principal at SM West.