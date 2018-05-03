Man shot by Lenexa police after trying to flee stolen vehicle stop charged with multiple felonies

A 20-year-old Lenexa man has been charged with felony counts of battery and assault after allegedly fleeing police officers trying to stop him for driving a stolen car.

The man, Taylor Joseph Greenhalgh, suffered a gunshot wound after a Lenexa police officer shot into his vehicle as it tried to leave the parking lot of the McDonald’s on 87th Street Parkway, striking multiple police vehicles in the process and knocking over a security railing.

Greenhalgh was taken into custody around 20 minutes after being shot, having led police on a chase through Lenexa that ended at 81st and Bittersweet.

The Johnson County District Attorney’s office announced that Greenhalgh would faces charges of aggravated battery on a law enforcement officer, two counts of aggravated assault on a law enforcement officer, felony fleeing and eluding, and felony theft.

He is scheduled to make his first appearance in Johnson County District Court Friday. He is being held on $250,000 bond.

Media reports suggested that Greenhalgh was in critical condition after paramedics transported him to hospital Tuesday after he surrendered to police.

The Johnson County Officer Involved Shooting Investigation Team is looking into whether the use of force by the officer that shot Greenhalgh was justified.

Greenhalgh pleaded guilty to two misdemeanor counts of theft in June 2016.

His social media profile on Facebook indicates that he attended Shawnee Mission North for high school.