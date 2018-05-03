Briefly noted: In battle of lax rivals, Lancers edge Pembroke; Storms cause power outages in area

Lancer Lacrosse tops Pembroke 11-10 in rivalry match. With seeding in the upcoming playoffs on the line, the Lancer Lacrosse team found a way to edge arch rival Pembroke Hill. The Lancers trailed by a goal with just 2:45 to play when Griffin Fries tied things up on an assist from Cade Eldred. About a minute later, Eldred found the back of the net for his fourth goal of the night and the eventual game winner. The Lancers cap off their regular season with an away game against Mill Valley on Friday. The Shawnee Mission Patriots squad finished its regular season Wednesday with a 15-13 win over Lawrence. The LAKC playoffs begin next week with the championship game set for May 19.

Storm damage not as bad in Shawnee Mission area as elsewhere. The Shawnee Mission area got off relatively easy in the intense round of storms that swept across the metro Wednesday night. Though tornado sirens sounded throughout Johnson County, the threat of twisters was mostly confined to areas south of I-435. Power outages affected as many as 10,000 KCP&L customers, but the biggest concentration of outages was on the Missouri side of the line. As of this morning, a few customers in Mission Hills are still without power. [Tornadoes, strong gusts result in 10,000 power outages, damage to KC area — Kansas City Star]