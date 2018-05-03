Best bets for this weekend: Kentucky Derby fun, Nall Park ribbon cutting and all-you-can-eat mudbugs

The first weekend of May is a busy — and beautiful time — here in Shawnee Mission. With Shawnee Mission schools off Friday and parties galore on Saturday, it’s going to be hard to choose what to do with yourselves (and your kids).
Here are some of the highlights on the weekend calendar:
- Need a spot for the kids to blow off steam when they’re out of school tomorrow? Fairway may have just the thing. The parks and rec department will be hosting “Nerf Wars” in in the new rec room at city hall. There are two sessions, one for 5 to 9 year olds from 9 to 11 a.m., and one for 10 to 13 year olds from 1 to 3 p.m. Bring your own Nerf gun, or rent one for $5. The cost is $10 for participant — and safety goggles are included. Pre-registration is required.
- Roeland Park is set to formally celebrate the opening of the new mountain bike and hiking trail at Nall Park with its “Spring Fling” ribbon cutting Saturday. The fun starts at 11 a.m. and runs through 1 p.m., with food trucks, live music, arts and crafts and mountain bike demos for adults and kids.
- Shawnee is hosting a “Spring Starts Here” open house downtown. Fifteen businesses will be holding open houses, with many offering one day sales. It’s also the opening weekend of the Shawnee Farmers’ Market. There will be food trucks, a moonwalk and a balloon artist on hand. The event runs from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. in downtown Shawnee centered at Johnson Drive and Nieman Road.
- The Mission Project’s annual Derby Gala kicks off at 2:30 p.m. Saturday, with festive attire and loads of fun in the lead up to the running of the roses. It’s a really, really great cause.
- Tavern in the Village and Tavern at Mission Farms are also hosting their annual Kentucky Derby celebrations.
- The Secret Order of Crawdaddies’ annual Village Crawfish Festival is set to laissez les bon temps rouler at St. Pius X in Mission Saturday. This year’s party benefits Kansas City Community Gardens.