Your Health: Tips for dining out heart-healthy

Along with exercise and a good night’s sleep, your commitment to a well-balanced diet is one of the most important things you can do to ensure a healthy heart. It’s important to continue this commitment even when dining out at restaurants. With the right knowledge, you can enjoy a heart-healthy meal while dining out. Dr. Melinda Holloran, lead clinical dietician at Shawnee Mission Health, shares her tips:

Try new types of grains and vegetable dishes when eating out.

Experiment with new cuisines that offer a variety of foods you have never tried, especially those from the Mediterranean or Asian regions.

Avoid restaurants that don’t offer a variety of fruits, vegetables and other foods.

If you don’t have a choice while dining out, remember that moderation and portion size are keys to keeping “bad fats” from overtaking your diet.

