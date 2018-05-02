Lenexa officer shoots man as he flees stolen vehicle stop, striking multiple police cars

A Lenexa police officer attempting to stop a stolen vehicle from fleeing law enforcement shot a man Tuesday night, causing life threatening injuries.

Police report that patrol officers were attempting to stop a vehicle that had been reported stolen around 7:40 p.m. Tuesday in the parking lot of the McDonald’s on 87th Street Parkway just east of I-435. When police ordered the driver to get out of the car, he began to drive away, striking at least three occupied Lenexa police vehicles as he fled.

“A Lenexa Officer discharged his department-issued handgun, striking the suspect,” said the department in a release.

The suspect made his way onto westbound 87th Street, and managed to drive for approximately three-and-a-half miles before surrendering around 81st Street and Woodland.

Photographs from people in the neighborhood show a vehicle badly damaged:

High speed chase ended in my neighborhood in Lenexa. Heavy police presence but not many details have been confirmed. pic.twitter.com/1QcCSwYPqe — Savannah Rudicel (@SavannahRudicel) May 2, 2018

Police administered life-saving measures to the man after his surrender, trying to stem blood loss from the gunshot wound until paramedics arrived and transported him to the hospital. Media reports suggest the man is in critical condition.

Some Lenexa police officers suffered minor injuries as a result of the collisions.

Johnson County’s Officer Involved Shooting Investigation Team will handle analysis of the incident to determine whether use of police force was justified.