Briefly noted: Westwood resident approve 1/2 cent sales tax; Duck Donuts plans for June opening at Ranchmart

Westwood residents approve 1/2 percent sales tax. Westwood residents in a mail-in election approved a new 1/2-percent sales tax to pay for city infrastructure projects like street reconstruction, sidewalk improvements and improved street lighting, among others. The unofficial final results from the Johnson County Election Office show that 81 percent of the 435 votes cast were in favor of the new tax, with 19 percent against. The new sales tax will go into effect Oct. 1, bringing the rate in the city up to 9.475 percent.

Duck Donuts plans June opening at Ranchmart. Duck Donuts plans to open its new Leawood location at Ranchmart in June. The company announced in November it would be opening its first KC-area location here, with initial hopes to be up and running by spring. [Leawood will get KC area’s latest fancy doughnut shop — Kansas City Business Journal]