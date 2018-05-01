Briefly noted: Shawnee Mission students excel in film competition; Colyer to sign K-12 fix

Shawnee Mission students take prizes in film festival. Four Shawnee Mission sixth graders were among the awardees in April’s Kansas City Film Festival Reel Spirit competition. Milly Bertsch and Katie Murphy took second place in the S.T.E.A.M. category for their film “Benefit Your Brain.” And Hudson O’Neill and Griffin King took first prize for their film “That Time I Saved the World.” The students got to walk the red carpet and see their films on the big screen at the Cinemark VIP Room. Emily Gill and Amanda Coffman were the teacher sponsors.

Senate approves K-12 fix, Colyer says he’ll sign it. The Kansas Senate quickly passed the K-12 funding trailer bill that reverses the losses Shawnee Mission would have seen under the original. Gov. Jeff Colyer said he would sign the bill. “This school finance legislation is a good faith effort to respond to the Supreme Court’s ruling on equity and adequacy,” Colyer said. “Getting funding to the classroom, requiring outcomes for schools, and doing so without a tax increase is a model to move education forward.” Some Shawnee Mission area legislators, however, are predicting the court may rule the plan unconstitutional, which would trigger a special session this summer.

WaterOne has released its annual water quality report. WaterOne, Johnson County’s water utility, has released its annual water quality report. The report finds that water here “meets or exceeds all standards for safe and high-quality water, and that water produced by WaterOne consistently ranks among the best for purity, reliability, and taste.” You can find the full report here.