Sponsored Post

Updates from Johnson County Community College: Tomorrow starts here

Shawnee Mission Post Sponsor - April 30, 2018 9:59 am

With the arrival of May, it’s time to step into summer at Johnson County Community College. JCCC offers a variety of summer classes that can help you achieve your education goals. Here are a few of the many benefits of taking summer classes at JCCC:

  • Work ahead: Whether you’re a recent high school graduate or a seasoned college student adding a few more credits to your transcript, summer classes allow you to get ahead – and stay ahead – as you work toward your degree or certificate.
  • Experience increased flexibility: Spend your summer the right way. JCCC offers online, on-campus and hybrid classes that allow you to maximize your time and create a schedule that works for you. Additionally, you can choose between eight- and four-week sessions to further make your summer work for you.
  • Enjoy cost effective options: JCCC knows that students have many financial obligations and strives to put education within reach with competitive rates. Taking summer classes allows you to progress on your education journey – without breaking the bank.

Students Support Summer Classes

Here’s what Cavaliers have to say about JCCC’s summer classes:

“The price and the pace of the class were very reasonable, and I didn’t feel overwhelmed – it felt perfect.” – Stacey Maggiore, Graphic Design

“I took an online class my junior year summer so I could get a feel for college and get a few credits. It was easy to manage my schedule around it, and I really learned a lot.” – Noah Hoskins, Business and Pastoral

Enroll Today!

Ready to make the most of your summer break? Here are some key dates to keep in mind:

  • June 4 – July 26: Eight-week session
  • June 4 – June 28: Four-week session
  • July 2 – July 26: Four-week session

Enroll today at jccc.edu/enroll.

Fall Semester Is Also Around the Corner:

Experience all the benefits of summer classes and more during fall semester at JCCC! A thriving campus culture, countless resources, and knowledgeable faculty and staff are waiting for you.

Enrollment is currently underway. Select your classes now.

