Spotted in Prairie Village: A red-tailed hawk scouting the scene

Jay Senter - April 30, 2018 9:00 am

Reader Patricia Rosa captured this perfectly lit shot of a red-tailed hawk perched in a just-blossoming tree at Prairie Elementary near dusk on Saturday:

If you’ve spotted any cool wildlife out enjoying the spring weather, send it our way!

It's your community. Make sure you're informed

No one else provides as much coverage of our community as the Shawnee Mission Post. Make sure you understand the issues affecting our area by becoming a subcriber today!

subscribe for full access

Subscribe for access to comments section

RELATED STORIES