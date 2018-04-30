Spotted in Prairie Village: A red-tailed hawk scouting the scene

Reader Patricia Rosa captured this perfectly lit shot of a red-tailed hawk perched in a just-blossoming tree at Prairie Elementary near dusk on Saturday:
If you’ve spotted any cool wildlife out enjoying the spring weather, send it our way!
