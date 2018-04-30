Cacao closes in Prairie Village, plans to reopen in south KC

After two years of operations near 95th Street and Nall Avenue in Prairie Village, Cacao Restaurante has closed its doors, with its management communicating that they plan to reopen in a space at Watts Mill Plaza at 103rd and State Line.

Cacao’s relatively short stint in the space at 5200 W. 95th Street followed a ten year run by Kokopelli Mexican Cantina in the building from 2004 to 2014. The space was vacant from 2014 to Cacao’s opening in spring 2016.

The menu featured a mix of authentic Mexican fare, with traditional ceviches, tamales, enchiladas common to the country’s central states. Proprietor Ivan Marquez grew up in Jalisco, and developed the menu based on the cuisine of that region and its neighboring Michoacan, Guerrero, Oaxaca and Puebla.

The messages posted on the restaurant’s doors as well as on its social media accounts do not indicate a projected reopening date.