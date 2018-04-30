Briefly noted: St. Agnes students spend day in service; Sprint and T-Mobile to merge

St. Agnes students spend day volunteering through “Rams Reaching Out.” More than 300 students from St. Agnes Catholic School in Roeland Park spent the day volunteering in service projects through the Catholic Charities of Northeast Kansas. The annual “Rams Reaching Out” events included preschoolers and kindergarteners packaging donations for the food pantry, and students making personal care kits and lunches at Shalom House, a shelter for homeless men. It was the fourth year in a row St. Agnes students have participated in the day of service.

Sprint, T-Mobile merger raises questions about future of Overland Park operation, jobs. News Sunday that Bellevue, Wash.-based T-Mobile and Overland Park-based Sprint plan to merge next year raised questions about the future of Sprint’s headquarters. While leaders of the companies said the Overland Park campus would remain a hub for the new firm, they notably made no promises that jobs would be preserved. [T-Mobile to take charge in Sprint merger, throwing Overland Park jobs into question — Kansas City Star]