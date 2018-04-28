Shawnee Mission issues statement apologizing for National School Walkout issues

The Shawnee Mission School District on Friday afternoon sent a message to district parents acknowledging the issues the surrounding last week’s National School Walkout demonstrations, apologizing and promising to review the matter.

“As a district, we apologize and commit to do right by our students,” the message read. “We value your voices and we value the lessons we can learn from your voices. After this review, we further pledge to provide our findings and set forth our plan for better supporting those voices.”

The full message sent to district families is as follows: