Your Home: Resale dos and dont’s

By Chad Taylor

In a world of DYI and HGTV, our team is often asked about home improvement projects. Most of our clients want to know about the smartest improvements, meaning the projects that will have the best return on investment (ROI). The ROI from individual projects varies from city to city and region to region. So instead of speaking about ROI, I thought I would share with you a few dos and don’ts as it pertains to remodeling projects and their impact on resale.

First, I would say that choosing or designing a project purely for the sake of maximizing your ROI at resale is not often the best idea. Honestly, it can take the fun right out of the improvement. The most important return for most homeowners is the satisfaction and enjoyment from the improvement upon completion. You just can’t put a dollar amount on that. Especially if you have been cooking in a 1950s kitchen for years and now you have a state of the art chef’s kitchen. Or if you have been sharing a bathroom sink with your spouse (in your tiny closet-sized bathroom) for years and you now have double vanities and more elbow room than you could have ever imagined. That last one has not come true for me yet, but you cannot blame a guy for dreaming, right?

If ROI is a priority for you, you can certainly research your project online and should be able to find a number of articles written on the subject. To save you the trouble, I would be happy to email you a copy of the Cost vs. Value report for Kansas City. Simply shoot me an email and I will make sure that you get a copy.

Ok, so let’s get back to the dos and don’ts:

Dos

Do hire a professional . Unless you are wildly talented in the world of home improvement, please know that a potential buyer and his or her agent will more than likely be able to tell that this was your first or last attempt at a remodeling project. Even something as simple as painting or tiling can make or break the impact of a project. At the end of the day, don’t let your ego get in the way of spending a little more money to do the project the right way.

. Unless you are wildly talented in the world of home improvement, please know that a potential buyer and his or her agent will more than likely be able to tell that this was your first or last attempt at a remodeling project. Even something as simple as painting or tiling can make or break the impact of a project. At the end of the day, don’t let your ego get in the way of spending a little more money to do the project the right way. Do keep a cohesive style and color palette . This does not mean that all of your rooms need to be painted the same color or that all of your bathroom tile has to match. It does mean that you don’t want each room in your home to feel like it belongs in a different home from the previous one. Styles can, at times, play off of one another. However, you can walk a fine line. If a home feels too “hodge podgy”, you can lose a potential buyer quickly. Remember that only 30 percent of buyers can picture a home as it could look with new paint and different finishes.

. This does not mean that all of your rooms need to be painted the same color or that all of your bathroom tile has to match. It does mean that you don’t want each room in your home to feel like it belongs in a different home from the previous one. Styles can, at times, play off of one another. However, you can walk a fine line. If a home feels too “hodge podgy”, you can lose a potential buyer quickly. Remember that only 30 percent of buyers can picture a home as it could look with new paint and different finishes. Do consult your Realtor on what today’s buyer might expect from a home in your neighborhood. Again, this can vary depending upon price point and location. If most of the homes in your neighborhood have remodeled their kitchen, then you may want to start there first instead of the master bath. In order to sell in short order and for top dollar, please keep in mind that you must offer “more (updates, space, etc) for the same price, or the same (updates, space, etc) for less.” The first scenario can be a lot more fun.

Don’ts

Don’t choose finishes that are too personal . Just because you love animal prints does not mean that you should carpet your stairs with a zebra print carpet (I have seen this in person.) That is, if resale is important to you. If they are going to carry you out of the home at some point, then have at it. If you must make a bold statement in your home while remodeling, I would suggest that you stick to paint or wallpaper. You know, something that can easily be changed when preparing your home for sale.

. Just because you love animal prints does not mean that you should carpet your stairs with a zebra print carpet (I have seen this in person.) That is, if resale is important to you. If they are going to carry you out of the home at some point, then have at it. If you must make a bold statement in your home while remodeling, I would suggest that you stick to paint or wallpaper. You know, something that can easily be changed when preparing your home for sale. Don’t expect that a $20,000 project will add $20,000 to the value of your home . Even the smartest home improvements will only return about 70 percent of the investment. In most cases, it is closer to 50 percent. Therefore, the timing of a project is very important. Make sure that you build in enough time to enjoy the fruits of your labor. Trust me. I learned this the hard way. My wife and I completed a total kitchen remodel on our last home just five months before the home that we were going to purchase became available to us. Needless to say, we did not get the best ROI on that project.

. Even the smartest home improvements will only return about 70 percent of the investment. In most cases, it is closer to 50 percent. Therefore, the timing of a project is very important. Make sure that you build in enough time to enjoy the fruits of your labor. Trust me. I learned this the hard way. My wife and I completed a total kitchen remodel on our last home just five months before the home that we were going to purchase became available to us. Needless to say, we did not get the best ROI on that project. Don’t put all of your eggs in one basket. Meaning don’t create an unbelievable master suite while the rest of your home is in disrepair. Yes your suite may impress and distract a buyer for the moment, but the overall condition of your home from front to back is more important. The three things that affect whether a home sells or not are price, location, and condition. And by condition we mean the entire home’s condition, not just your master suite.