SM East’s production of Curtains garners 8 Blue Star Award nominations

Shawnee Mission East’s production of the musical curtains is among the top recipients of nominations in this year’s Blue Star Awards.

Now in their 16th year, the Blue Star Awards recognize the best and brightest in high school musical theatre. Fifty-four metro area high schools submitted productions for consideration in this year’s awards, and only two — Olathe East, which had two musicals this year, with 21, and Liberty North with 13 — received more nominations that SM East.

SM South students also earned nominations this year.

The full list of nominations from Shawnee Mission high schools is below:

SM East

Outstanding Overall Production: Curtains

Outstanding Actress in a Lead Role: Grace Chisholm as Carmen Bernstein in Curtains.

Outstanding Actress in a Supporting Role: Savanna Worthington as Georgia Hendricks in Curtains.

Outstanding Actress in a Featured Role: Maggie Mulligan as Bambi Bernet in Curtains.

Outstanding Actor in a Featured Role: Luke Knopke as Christopher Belling in Curtains.

Outstanding Male Ensemble Member: Reilly Kennery in the Dance Company of Curtains.

Outstanding Ensemble: Curtains

Rising Star Scholarship: Savanna Worthington

SM South

Outstanding Actor in a Featured Role: Josiah Schools as Bickel in Footloose.

Rising Star Scholarship: Patrick Sturm

The winners of this year’s awards will be announced at the annual Blue Star Ceremony at Starlight Theatre Thursday, May 17.