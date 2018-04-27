Johnson County administration’s proposed 2019 budget calls for small property tax reduction

The proposed budget submitted by Interim County Manager Penny Postoak Ferguson to the Johnson County Board of County Commissioners Thursday includes a small reduction in the county’s property tax rate.

The budget calls for the county’s mill levy to move from the current 19.318 mills down to 19.043 mills — a reduction of .275 mills or about 1.4 percent.

The county’s initial appraised valuation of residential property including apartment buildings for 2018 rose by 8.66 percent from 2017 — though final figures won’t be available until October when appeals cases are wrapped up.

For a Johnson County homeowner whose property is valued at $300,000, the proposed mill levy reduction would mean the total dollars paid to the county in property tax would go from $666 per year to $657.

It’s the second year in a row that the county’s budget has included a mill levy reduction. Last year, the county reduced the property tax rate by .25 mills.

The budget includes $814.5 million in expenditures of which nearly $100 million is allocated for capital improvement projects to update the county’s infrastructure. Those projects include:

$39.3 million for wastewater capital projects

$15.8 million for the Stormwater Management Program

$15.9 million for the County Assistance Road System (CARS) program

$8.4 million for park and recreation capital projects

The budget also includes $261.8 million in reserves, which the county keeps to maintain its AAA general obligation bond rating.

“This proposed budget strives to balance our efforts to provide the important county services our residents rely upon and expect, be good stewards of tax revenue and provide a mill levy rollback,” said Postoak Ferguson.

The board of county commissioners will hold a public hearing on this year’s proposed budget July 30 at 7 p.m. The county must approve its 2019 budget by August 24 to comply with state statute.