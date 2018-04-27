Briefly noted: Scouts organize supply drive for SMSD families in need; Windsor Park reopening delayed

Local Scouts organize massive supply drive to benefit SMSD families in need. For the past several weeks, a group of local Boy Scouts have worked to collect basic school supplies and clothing for Shawnee Mission School District families in need. Tomorrow, they’ll gather at the Broadmoor Technical Center to stuff 200 backpacks with the donated items. The backpacks will be given to Shawnee Mission’s Department of Family Services and to the Shawnee Mission Area Council PTA Clothing Exchange.

Prairie Village says Windsor Park will reopen in late May. Prairie Village announced Thursday that the reopening of Windsor Park would be delayed until late May. The park is getting new landscaping, a new shelter and a new swing set

Classical music space part of Mission Woods building. Classical musicians who train at Park University have been pleased by the availability of a performance space that was included in the renovations of the 1900 Building along Shawnee Mission Parkway in Mission Woods. [Young Classical Musicians Welcome New Concert Home In Iconic Kansas City Office Building — KCUR]