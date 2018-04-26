Briefly noted: Extension volunteers offer help through gardening hotline; Star board weighs in on SMSD free speech issues

K-State gardening experts available to help with JoCo questions. With gardening season officially here, Johnson County’s K-State Extension master gardening program is reminding residents that they’re here to answer your questions. The volunteers in the program can help you diagnose plant problems or offer gardening tips. You can call the gardening hotline at 913-715-7050, email them at [email protected], or walk-in to the Olathe office Monday through Friday. More information is here.

Star editorial board chides Shawnee Mission for interference in student demonstrations. The Kansas City Star’s Editorial Board weighed in on administrators’ moves to interfere with planning for students’ National School Walkout demonstrations, saying the district should have let students have more leeway. “Students who are are forging a path as budding activists are to be commended,” the board wrote. “Gun violence could well become this generation’s defining issue, though it remains an open question whether the teenage activism of the last several weeks extends beyond this school year. But whatever happens next, adults should be allies, not blockers, as students engage and explore their rights to free speech.”

“Tidy Town” large item pick up returns to Shawnee starting Saturday. Tidy Town will get under way in Shawnee this weekend, providing residents the chance to divest themselves of large items cluttering up the house. The neighborhoods north of Shawnee Mission Parkway and east of I-435 will have their pick up day this Saturday, April 28. The neighborhoods south of Shawnee Mission Parkway and east of I-435 will have their pick up day Saturday, May 5. The rest of the city’s pick up day is May 12. Residents can set a maximum of five items on the curb. Details about what items are permissible can be found on the city’s website here.