Your Health: Are you eating a well-balanced diet?

Shawnee Mission Post Sponsor - April 25, 2018 10:00 am

What to eat? We should know, right? After all, about 75 percent of Americans say they eat healthy. In reality, though, over eighty percent of Americans are not eating a well-balanced diet. The most up-to-date recommendations for a well-balanced diet come from MyPlate, the USDA’s science-based dietary guide.

The MyPlate model replaced the food pyramid in 2011. According to MyPlate, 50 percent of your plate should be fruits and veggies, while the other half should be split between lean proteins and whole grains. To help with your meal planning, Shawnee Mission Health created a printable meal planner that uses MyPlate’s recommendations to build a healthy meal each night of the week. Download your free copy today at MyHealthKC.com.

MyHealthKC.com is your resource for living well in Kansas City. Backed by the experts at Shawnee Mission Health, MyHealthKC.com helps you explore local recipes, guides, wellness events and more to support your daily health journey.

