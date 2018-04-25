Shawnee Mission students celebrated for artistic talents with Shooting Stars awards

At the Arts Council of Johnson County’s annual gala last month, five Shawnee Mission high school seniors were among the 18 winners of this year’s Shooting Stars Awards.

Now in its 21st year, the Shooting Stars program provides scholarships for students demonstrating exceptional talent in nine arts categories. In February, the council announced the 107 award finalists this year. Twenty-one of those students attended Shawnee Mission high schools.

Winners earn a $1,400 scholarship for first place and a $700 scholarship for second place. Teachers who nominate a first place student receive a $350 honorarium.

The winners from Shawnee Mission are: