Briefly noted: Another ‘A’ safety grade for Shawnee Mission Health; SM East sophomore organizes literary event

Shawnee Mission Medical Center earns tenth straight “A” designation in safety grades. Shawnee Mission Medical Center has earned its tenth consecutive “A” grade from The Leapfrog Group in its most recent hospital safety grades. Just 49 hospitals across the country to earn an A in the ratings every cycle since the start of 2012.

SM East sophomore works to foster love of reading in others. Shawnee Mission East sophomore Emery Uhlig has organized an event she’s calling LitUp that aims to inspire a love of reading among fellow students. [Shawnee Mission East sophomore aims to get her generation LitUp about reading — Kansas City Star]