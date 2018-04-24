Shawnee Mission schools will end year on May 25 as scheduled; board approves calendar for 2019-20 school year

Shawnee Mission Interim Superintendent Kenny Southwick announced on Monday that this school year will come to a close with a half day Friday, May 25 as scheduled.

The district ended up using the extra days for inclement weather it had built into this year’s schedule, and was not able to end the year any earlier.

“The calendar as presented is how we’ll end the year,” Southwick said.

Southwick also noted that the last day for high school seniors will be Friday, May 11 and the last day for teachers will be the day following Memorial Day, Tuesday, May 29.

The board also approved the calendar for 2019-20, part of an effort to give families earlier notice of school schedules so they can plan for activities, childcare and vacations.

Assistant Superintendent Rick Atha said the administration was working to get two full years of calendars out in advance so parents had plenty of notice about school dates. He said he plans to present the 2020-21 calendar to the board for approval in December.

As approved by the board Monday, the 2019-20 school year will start Monday, August 12, 2019 and come to an end Tuesday, May 26, 2020.

A fall break over the Thanksgiving holiday would run from Nov. 18-22, 2019. Winter break will be Dec. 23, 2019 through Jan. 6, 2020. And spring break will be March 16-20, 2020.

A copy of the calendar for the coming 2018-19 school year, which starts this August, can be found here.

The 2019-20 calendar is embedded below:

Download (PDF, 434KB)