Briefly noted: Overland Park Whole Foods operation will close May 20; SMSD, Shawnee among county’s ‘certified green partners’

Overland Park Whole Foods will cease operations May 20. The Overland Park Whole Foods location at 7401 W. 91st St. will close May 20 as the company “relocates” its metro area presence to a new 48,200-foot store near UMKC. [Whole Foods sets opening date for KC store — Kansas City Business Journal]

Shawnee Mission School District, city of Shawnee among county’s certified green partners. The Shawnee Mission School District and the city of Shawnee were two fo the biggest local organizations to be named to Johnson County’s list of R5 Certified Green Partners, recognizing their efforts in waste diversion, recycling and composting. The Growing Futures Early Education Center and InterUrban Lofts, both in downtown Overland Park, also made the list.