Updates from Johnson County Community College: The Hiersteiner Child Development Center

Helping students meet their educational goals is a top priority at Johnson County Community College. To succeed in this mission, the College strives to go above and beyond by offering resources that benefit all students on their JCCC journey. One example? The Hiersteiner Child Development Center (HCDC).

Balancing being a parent and a student is a unique challenge. Having access to an on-campus child development center can help ease that stress for many students.

The HCDC is a licensed and accredited center for children ages 1 and walking through age 6 by Sept. 1. The center features three classroom settings that accommodate each child’s needs, strengths and interests:

Toddler classrooms – teacher/child ratio of 1:4.

Young preschool classrooms – teacher/child ratio of 1:9.

Preschool classrooms – teacher/child ratio of 1:10.

Additionally, each age group has individualized outdoor play spaces to enhance their learning through interaction with nature.

Claire Ehney, HCDC Manager, said, “While pursuing their educational goals, JCCC students/parents can have ‘peace of mind’ that their children are in a high-quality early childhood program within a safe, nurturing environment on the JCCC campus, where learning does come first.”

Through the use of developmentally appropriate practices and a research-based curriculum, called HighScope, HCDC teachers encourage the physical, social, emotional, creative and cognitive development of each child in their care.

The HCDC Offers Countless Benefits

Being a JCCC owned/operated program affords many resources to the children, including access to:

Performances through the Carlsen Center’s Arts Education Programs

The Nerman Museum of Contemporary Art

A variety of departments including sustainability, culinary and nutrition

Learn More

The HCDC is one of many JCCC resources designed to support students as they work toward their educational goals. Students also have access to flexible schedules with online, on-campus and hybrid classes. Short-term and late-start options are available each semester.

When planning your summer and fall schedule, remember summer enrollment for the HCDC begins Monday, April 23. All enrollment forms and the application fee are due by Friday, April 27. Learn more.