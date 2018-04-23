Fight leads to gunfire inside Shawnee club early Sunday, 1 man shot in the ankle

Emergency responders transporter a person who had been shot in the ankle to the hospital early Sunday morning after gunfire broke out inside a crowded club in Shawnee.

Police were dispatched to La Terraza Bar and Grill at 10923 Shawnee Mission Parkway around 1:30 a.m. after receiving a report of gunfire at the restaurant.

Operation 100 on assignment for The Shawnee Dispatch reports that two men started fighting inside the bar, but were split up by bar security staff. One of the men left the bar, but came back in a short time later with a gun and began firing.

In addition to the man who sustained the gunshot wound in the ankle, three people, including the shooter, were treated for non-life threatening injuries, according to the Dispatch.

A 32-year-old man was booked in Johnson County Jail Sunday after being arrested in the parking lot outside the club.