Briefly noted: Lancer Lacrosse player breaks league record for goals in a game; Shawnee man shoots himself in groin

Jay Senter - April 23, 2018 7:04 am
Senior Matthew McGannon broke the Lancer Lacrosse and Lacrosse Association of Greater Kansas City record for goals in a single game. Photo credit Lancer Lacrosse team.

Lancer lacrosse player breaks LAKC record for goals in a game. Lancer Lacrosse senior Matthew McGannon had a record-setting day Saturday, flinging 12 goals past Blue Valley North. That breaks the previous record for single-game goals for both the Lancers and the entire Lacrosse Association of Greater Kansas City.

Shawnee man shoots himself in genitals. A Shawnee man was taken to the hospital with serious injuries after accidentally shooting himself in his genitals early Sunday morning. [Police: Accidental discharge of gun injures man — Shawnee Dispatch]

Portion of Indian Creek Trail closed for wastewater project. As part of the Tomahawk Creek Treatment Plant expansion project, a portion of the Indian Creek Trail through Leawood City Park will be closed starting today through this fall. The closed sections of the trail are on the north side of the current treatment facility. A detour will run through along the south of the property.

